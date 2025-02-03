Open Menu

Safe City Islamabad Issues Over 900 E-challans In January

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 09:13 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), through the Safe City e-challan system, have intensified efforts to enforce traffic laws, issuing over 900 e-challans in January alone

An ITP official told APP on Monday that ITP issued over 900 e-challans in January alone, while more than 277,000 tickets have been issued to date for various traffic violations.

An ITP official told APP on Monday that ITP issued over 900 e-challans in January alone, while more than 277,000 tickets have been issued to date for various traffic violations.

He said the implementation of the e-challan system, in line with international standards, ensures strict adherence to traffic laws in the federal capital.

Using data from the Excise and Taxation department linked database, legal action is also being taken against violators. In this process, violators receive e-challan notifications on their mobile numbers, making the system more efficient and transparent.

The issued challan tickets are also sent directly to the vehicle and motorcycle owners' homes. In cases where the fine is not paid within the stipulated time, the challan copy is affixed to the vehicle's master file at the Excise and Taxation office.

Moreover, it has been ensured that until the fine is paid, the vehicle or motorcycle cannot be transferred to another person’s name. In order to facilitate citizens in paying fines, easy options such as mobile wallets and bank account payments have been provided.

DG Safe City, Shakir Hussain Dawar said that the Safe City E-Challan system is yielding positive results. He further mentioned that due to the effective monitoring through this system, fatal accidents and other traffic violations have seen a significant decline.

DG Shakir added that, the e-challan system, utilizing Safe City's cameras, is continuously being improved to make it more effective. The main goal of this system is to utilize modern technology to prevent accidents and ensure strict adherence to traffic laws./APP-rzr-mkz

