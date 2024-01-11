Open Menu

Safe City Issues 222,195 E-challans In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Safe City Islamabad effectively addressed traffic violations by issuing a total of 222,195 e-challans during the year 2023.

The Safe City Command and Control Center played a pivotal role in implementing traffic rules, targeting various violations, such as driving without seat belts, improper use of fancy number plates, zebra crossing violations, disregarding red signals, over-speeding, and using mobile phones while driving.

The breakdown of these e-challans includes 4,495 for seat belt violations, 206,747 for over-speeding, 431 for mobile phone usage during driving, 2,008 for zigzag crossing, 3,896 for fancy number plates, and 4,619 for red signal violations, as reported by a police spokesperson.

This surge in the issuance of e-challans during 2023 was a deliberate effort to curb traffic violations, with a Primary focus on enhancing compliance with traffic laws and consequently minimizing traffic accidents.

The CPO Safe City/Traffic reiterated the commitment to maintaining peace and security in the Federal capital while prioritizing the safety of citizens' lives and property. The enforcement of stringent traffic regulations remains a top priority for the Islamabad Capital Police, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for all.

