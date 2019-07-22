Safe city Lahore police surveillance system be activated in 4 districts:IGP

Inspector General Police Punjab Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said that it was not possible to meet policing challenges of the modern era without employing the latest technology effectively

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said that it was not possible to meet policing challenges of the modern era without employing the latest technology effectively.

He said this while issuing directions to the officers during video link conference at Central Police Office here on Monday. The conference was presided by IGP to discuss the matters regarding police surveillance system in four districts like safe city.

IGP Punjab said that Safe City Lahore a modern police surveillance system will be activated for monitoring in four important districts of the province including Mianwali, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar. He said that CCTV Cameras under an integrated system will be installed in crime hit areas and on the routes of Muharram ul Haram processions these cameras will keep officers and officials in field updated about the Majalis, processions, protests and emergency situations.

He further said that police surveillance system should be made functional by September 01, 2019. He also directed Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Safe City Lahore to cooperate with relevant districts RPOs and DPOs to make this project functional at earliest.

IGP Punjab was told during meeting that in four districts at 300 different places CCTV cameras will be installed.

While giving directions to the officers IGP said that police surveillance system will prove helpful in improving the monitoring of sensitive areas and highways eventually helping the police in facing the major challenges including terrorism and other crimes.

He added that like Safe City Lahore, in police surveillance system, all the patrolling forces and first respondents should be kept away from unnecessary work load so that in emergency situation the response time of officers and officials deputed on field duty should be more improved. He stressed that before the beginning of Muhrram ul Haram, police surveillance system in all four cities should be made functional and if there is need of additional resources, technical assistance or any other cooperation from Central Police Office, should be immediately informed so that provision of the required assistance could be made on priority basis.

In the conference MD Safe City Addl IG Ali Amir Malik, Chief Operating Officer Safe City Akbar Nasir Khan, DIGs were also present along with the district police officers of all four districts via video link.