Safe City Launches "Meri Pehchan" Service
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has taken another step in serving humanity by
officially launching the "Meri Pehchan" service.
The "Meri Pehchan" service introduced a new method for identifying missing individuals.
The spokesperson for the authority stated that the "Meri Pehchan" service had been linked
with the NADRA.
This service will assist in identifying people with mental or physical disabilities, those unable
to provide their home addresses, and unidentified bodies. Calls received at 15 regarding missing
persons or unidentified individuals will be checked by the "Meri Pehchan Team" using the database.
By obtaining data from NADRA, the service will help locate missing individuals and reunite them
with their families.
The citizens can report any emergencies or missing individuals by calling 15.
Recent Stories
World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..
Apple Original Films' feature 'F1' wraps production at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-ever convening of all major soc ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco
Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Safe City launches "Meri Pehchan" service2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held2 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another injured over land dispute2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara stresses resolving public issues on priority2 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption department takes action on inheritance fraud2 minutes ago
-
International practices regarding military courts; Haris to argue before SCP tomorrow12 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif12 minutes ago
-
Pirwadhai Police recover stolen bus, arrest accused12 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist injured due to kite string12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Self-Accountability held at SBBWU Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
Two drug-traffickers held22 minutes ago
-
Experts call for enhanced China-Pakistan cooperation to combat threat of terrorism22 minutes ago