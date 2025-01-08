Open Menu

Safe City Launches "Meri Pehchan" Service

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Safe City launches "Meri Pehchan" service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has taken another step in serving humanity by

officially launching the "Meri Pehchan" service.

The "Meri Pehchan" service introduced a new method for identifying missing individuals.

The spokesperson for the authority stated that the "Meri Pehchan" service had been linked

with the NADRA.

This service will assist in identifying people with mental or physical disabilities, those unable

to provide their home addresses, and unidentified bodies. Calls received at 15 regarding missing

persons or unidentified individuals will be checked by the "Meri Pehchan Team" using the database.

By obtaining data from NADRA, the service will help locate missing individuals and reunite them

with their families.

The citizens can report any emergencies or missing individuals by calling 15.

