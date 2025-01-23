Safe City Launches Virtual Blood Bank Donor Registration Campaign
Safe City has launched the Virtual Blood Bank Donor Registration Campaign
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Safe City has launched the Virtual Blood Bank Donor Registration Campaign.
According to details, Safe City has introduced an easy and modern process for blood donations and donor registration.
The spokesperson of the Safe Cities Authority said that citizens should join the Safe City Virtual Blood Bank as donors.
Citizens can register through the QR code available on Safe City's website and social media.
By donating blood, citizens can play a role in saving human lives. Citizens across Punjab should actively participate in this humanitarian mission.
Awareness about the PSCA Virtual Blood Bank will be spread through universities, colleges, public places, and social, electronic, and print media.
The spokesperson further mentioned that awareness camps regarding donor registration will be set up at universities and colleges. Citizens, civil society, blood donor agencies, and students can register themselves as donors through the 15-call service or Safe City’s website. By donating blood through the Virtual Blood Bank, you can light the hope of life.
