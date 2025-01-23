Open Menu

Safe City Launches Virtual Blood Bank Donor Registration Campaign

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Safe City launches Virtual Blood Bank Donor Registration Campaign

Safe City has launched the Virtual Blood Bank Donor Registration Campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Safe City has launched the Virtual Blood Bank Donor Registration Campaign.

According to details, Safe City has introduced an easy and modern process for blood donations and donor registration.

The spokesperson of the Safe Cities Authority said that citizens should join the Safe City Virtual Blood Bank as donors.

Citizens can register through the QR code available on Safe City's website and social media.

By donating blood, citizens can play a role in saving human lives. Citizens across Punjab should actively participate in this humanitarian mission.

Awareness about the PSCA Virtual Blood Bank will be spread through universities, colleges, public places, and social, electronic, and print media.

The spokesperson further mentioned that awareness camps regarding donor registration will be set up at universities and colleges. Citizens, civil society, blood donor agencies, and students can register themselves as donors through the 15-call service or Safe City’s website. By donating blood through the Virtual Blood Bank, you can light the hope of life.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Literature Festival concludes inaugural ed ..

Sharjah Literature Festival concludes inaugural edition

1 second ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off January 29 ..

Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off January 29 with 160 exhibitors

15 minutes ago
 Asian Taekwondo Open C'ships 2025 kicks off from F ..

Asian Taekwondo Open C'ships 2025 kicks off from Feb 14

4 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Shar ..

Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Sharjah

30 minutes ago
 Safe City launches Virtual Blood Bank Donor Regist ..

Safe City launches Virtual Blood Bank Donor Registration Campaign

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier project ..

Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier projects at Acres 2025

45 minutes ago
Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global in ..

Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global innovation, inclusive growth wit ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE champions global trade innovation at World Eco ..

UAE champions global trade innovation at World Economic Forum in Davos

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.19 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.19 billion

4 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy highlights investment potentia ..

Minister of Economy highlights investment potential in circular economy

60 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcemen ..

60 minutes ago
 Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus servi ..

Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan