Safe City Multan project to be activated soon: Zafar Iqbal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (r) Zafar Iqbal Awan said Safe City is a mega project for the city to be carried out with help of many stakeholders.

"We believe that if the industrial and business sectors support the project, it can be activated soon" he said, addressing a ceremony arranged at Multan Chamber of Commerce here Tuesday.

He said, for completion of project they can be assisted not in the form of cash, but security cameras and other installations.

He said that both economy and security are inseparable, "I tell my officers that we have the resources to give the best results accordingly" he maintained.

He said that gradually all the police stations will be converted into model police stations.

He said main reason for the traffic block in the city is the opening and closing of educational institutions at the same time. In response to a question, Zafar Iqbal Awan said that he could not comment on the cancellation of the notification of South Punjab Secretariat.

However, he said his office is fully functional as per its legal authority.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Discipline Imran Shaukat said that in view of the arrival of Ramazan, the industrial and business sector should inform them in advance about the cash transaction. We will provide security, he said.

City Police Officer Munir Masood Marth in his address said that Multan is also facing problems like big cities.

"It is not possible for us to be present in the entire city and its suburbs at any time till the Safe City project is completed" he said and adding that they can achieve the best results with the cooperation of industrial and business sector. For this, we are always present for the meeting with the representatives of the Chamber and other business sectors.

Khawaja Salahuddin, President, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi, President, Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other members were also present on this occasion.