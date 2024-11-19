Safe City Project Accelerated To Step Up Public Safety
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that work on the first phase of the Karachi Safe City project has been accelerated to enhance public safety and security, which is a top priority of his government.
In a detailed report presented to him by Asif Aijaz Shaikh, the Director General of the Sindh Safe Cities Authority (SSCA), the Chief Minister learnt that the project is progressing rapidly, with significant milestones already achieved. Key areas, including the Expo Centre and its surroundings, are now under improved surveillance.
Mr Shah was told that 157 out of 300 planned pole sites have been successfully installed, with 20 poles currently powered and operational. Furthermore, 100 cameras are actively monitored from the CPO Control Room and the SSCA Headquarters.
Five Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) have been equipped and are currently deployed, while the installation of command centre equipment is ongoing. A dedicated monitoring room has also been established at the SSCA Headquarters.
The CM was told that on his instructions, comprehensive security for IDEAS 2024 had been ensured by activating all poles in strategic locations.
This includes areas such as Shahrah-e-Faisal, the vicinity of the Expo Centre, the surroundings of the airport, and the Civic Centre, all of which are now equipped with robust surveillance capabilities.
The chief minister praised the progress and emphasised the importance of completing the project on schedule to enhance public safety and security in Karachi.
