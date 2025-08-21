Open Menu

Safe City Project Augur Well With Traffic System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Safe city project augur well with traffic system

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent Police Operation Safe City Project Sargodha Region Amir Mushtaq

said the safe city project was ensuring traffic rules, public safety and security on roads of

the city.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said the project was revolutionizing law enforcement by

allowing online challans for motorcycles and cars.

SSP Operation Amir Mushtaq explained that with the help of modern surveillance technology,

the Safe City Project had been instrumental in reducing crime rates on roads and preventing

accidents.

He pointed out that integration of a robust network of cameras had made it easier to monitor

and identify violations.

‘’A significant milestone in this initiative is the selection of 53 sites across the Sargodha city

where a total of 250 cameras have been installed and these cameras are strategically placed

to enhance coverage and monitor various critical locations, thus improving overall road safety

and assisting in crime control," SSP Operation said.

He highlighted the future expansion plans for the Safe City Project and said the Punjab

government plans to install similar cameras across all tehsils in Sargodha district.

To facilitate this, a comprehensive survey of all tehsils has already been completed, and soon,

every tehsil would benefit from the enhanced security provided by these high-tech surveillance

systems.

Recent Stories

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

7 minutes ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

22 minutes ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

52 minutes ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

52 minutes ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

1 hour ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

2 hours ago
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

2 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

3 hours ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

3 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

3 hours ago
 TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance g ..

TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy

3 hours ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified sys ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan