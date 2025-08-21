Safe city project augur well with traffic system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent Police Operation Safe City Project Sargodha Region Amir Mushtaq

said the safe city project was ensuring traffic rules, public safety and security on roads of

the city.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said the project was revolutionizing law enforcement by

allowing online challans for motorcycles and cars.

SSP Operation Amir Mushtaq explained that with the help of modern surveillance technology,

the Safe City Project had been instrumental in reducing crime rates on roads and preventing

accidents.

He pointed out that integration of a robust network of cameras had made it easier to monitor

and identify violations.

‘’A significant milestone in this initiative is the selection of 53 sites across the Sargodha city

where a total of 250 cameras have been installed and these cameras are strategically placed

to enhance coverage and monitor various critical locations, thus improving overall road safety

and assisting in crime control," SSP Operation said.

He highlighted the future expansion plans for the Safe City Project and said the Punjab

government plans to install similar cameras across all tehsils in Sargodha district.

To facilitate this, a comprehensive survey of all tehsils has already been completed, and soon,

every tehsil would benefit from the enhanced security provided by these high-tech surveillance

systems.