Safe City Project begins in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Safe City project on Monday officially started in Sargodha with the installation of modern surveillance cameras aimed at enhancing security through face recognition technology.

According to official sources, in the project's first phase, cameras are being set up along the main roads.

Funding is being allocated for the installation of cameras on both internal and external city roads, ensuring residents feel safer.

Authorities are currently selecting various locations for camera installation and the process will proceed smoothly and efficiently.

Additionally, consultations are ongoing with the Station House Officers (SHOs) from all local police stations to expedite the project’s completion.

APP/ahd/378