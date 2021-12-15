UrduPoint.com

Safe City Project for Peshawar underway: Mahmood

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that progress on the Safe City Project for Peshawar was underway adding that suitable land has already been identified and a project management unit has been established for the purpose

Talking to media during the launching ceremony of the Abbabeel Squad here at Police Lines, he said that the current inflation was not only a problem of Pakistan rather it was a global phenomenon. However, he said that the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking result-oriented steps like Rashan Card, Kissan Card and Sehat Card initiatives to extend maximum relief to the general public.

Responding to another question about local bodies' election, Mahmood Khan said that he and his cabinet members being in power could not run election campaigns, but on the other hand opposition people were free of such limitations and they are running campaigns for their candidates openly.

