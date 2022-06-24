UrduPoint.com

Safe City Project Helpful In Restoring Law, Order : IGP Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 09:01 AM

Safe City project helpful in restoring law, order : IGP Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said the work on Safe City project in Karachi is on full swing. The police have already stepped up patrolling, blockade, and snap-checking which have proved very helpful in restoring law and order in the city.

Attacks on police had increased in the last few months, many dutiful officers had been martyred but this would not dampen the morale of the police, IGP said while discussing law and order issues with President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Salman Aslam at KATI Secretariat, said a press release.

He said there were many difficulties and problems in maintaining law and order which has to be dealt jointly by the police, the people and the business community.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said CCTV had facilitated our investigation. The police was performing their duties diligently. In such cases, the full cooperation of the people was required. Steps were taken to bridge the gap between the police and the people, which had restored public confidence in the police.

President KATI, Salman Aslam paid tributes to IG Sindh for his services in maintaining law and order in the city; noting that crime rate had reduced in the city, especially in Korangi industrial areas.

He thanked IG Sindh for taking immediate steps to address law and order issues faced by the business community.

Salman Aslam said the community policing was an important need of the hour, the concept of community policing had successfully maintained law and order all over the world.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh World Police Business Law And Order Kati Korangi All Industry

Recent Stories

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road ..

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road Housing Scheme

8 hours ago
 3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth ..

3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth employment: Farah Azeem

8 hours ago
 268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

10 hours ago
 Formation of province for South Punjab's people as ..

Formation of province for South Punjab's people as per constitution: Law Ministe ..

10 hours ago
 Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win wome ..

Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win women's 100m freestyle title

10 hours ago
 England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.