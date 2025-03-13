Safe City project inspected

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The senior officials of Bahawalpur police inspected safe city project to review progress on installation of security devices.

According to police sources, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rae Babar Saeed, along with District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan, and other officials arrived at Bahawalpur Police Liens and inspected the safe city project. They reviewed progress on installation of security devices, CCTV cameras and other equipment.

The senior officials were told that the process of installation of CCTV vigilance cameras at important places of the city including entry and exit points, VIP routes, roundabouts, bazaars and commercial centers was underway.

The CCTV vigilance cameras and security devices were also being installed at important government installations, educational institutions, hotels and plazas, they were informed.

They were further told that Safe City Project would monitor and record all movement on roads in Bahawalpur city besides extending cooperation to the police personnel in immediately reach the scene if needed.