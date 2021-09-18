Safe City project launched in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Sep 18 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has reaffirmed his government's resolve to safeguard the lives and the property of the people and to establish a crime free society in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He was addressing a function held in connection with the inauguration of a safe city project set up in a public/private partnership in the State metropolis late Friday.

The AJK Prime Minister said all resources will be channelized to protect the lives of the people and to provide a peaceful atmosphere to the citizens and announced plans to set up similar safe city projects in Mirpur and Rawalakot.

He said Khidmat centers are being set up in 10 big cities of the state to facilitate the people while forensic laboratory is also being set.

Qayyum said in the second phase safe city project will be expended and this facility will be ensured at all the entry points and added that the project of the safe city will also help control over the crime.

Earlier the AJK Prime Minister was briefed about the importance of the project of the safe city by the SSP Muzaffarabad.

AJK Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Kh. Farooq Ahmed and Inspector General of Police Sohail Habib Tajik also addressed the ceremony.

The AJK Prime Minister distributed certificates among the officers and Jawans for their outstanding performance during the Kashmir Premier League tournament held in the month of August this year.