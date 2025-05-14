Open Menu

Safe City Project Launched In Peshawar After 18-year Delay: IG

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Zulfiqar Hameed on Wednesday announced the official launch of the long-delayed Safe City Project here, marking a significant step forward in urban security.

The project, which had been stalled for 18 years, is now set to be completed within the next six months.

Speaking to the media, the IG revealed that over 700 surveillance cameras will be installed at more than 100 key locations across the city. These cameras will assist in enhancing citywide monitoring and security, ensuring better protection for citizens.

Zulfiqar Hameed emphasized the use of modern technology in the project to improve police performance and public safety.

He added that the Punjab Safe City Authority will support the implementation process in Peshawar.

Highlighting the cost-effectiveness of the project, the IG noted that while the Lahore Safe City Project was completed at a cost of Rs. 17 billion, the Peshawar initiative will be finalized at just Rs. 2 billion.

Despite limited resources, the IG affirmed that the project is progressing effectively and will play a vital role in improving the quality of life for Peshawar residents.

