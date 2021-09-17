UrduPoint.com

Safe City Project Launched In The AJK

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 08:48 PM

Safe City project launched in the AJK

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday reaffirmed his government's resolve to safeguard the lives and the property of the people and to establish a crime free society

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday reaffirmed his government's resolve to safeguard the lives and the property of the people and to establish a crime free society.

He was addressing a function held in connection with the inauguration of a safe city project set up in a public private partnership in the State metropolis.

The Prime Minister said all resources will be used to protect the lives of the people and to provide a peaceful atmosphere to the citizens and announced plans to set up similar safe city projects in Mirpur and Rawalakot .

He said Khidmat centers are being set up in 10 big cities of the state to facilitate the people while forensic laboratory is also being set.

Qayyum said in the second phase safe city project will be expended and this facilities will be ensured in all the entry points and added that the project of the safe city will also help control the crime.

Earlier the Prime Minister was briefed about the importance of the project of the safe city by the SSP Muzaffarabad.

AJK Minister for local government and rural development Kh.Farooq Ahmed and Inspector General of Police Sohail Habib Tajik also addressed the ceremony.

The Prime Minister distributes certificates among the officers and Jawans for their outstanding performance during the Kashmir premier league.

