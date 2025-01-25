Open Menu

Safe City Project Near Completion In Multan City

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Safe city project near completion in Multan city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Safe City Authority has been established in Multan, like other cities in Punjab.

The ambitious project, initially set to be completed by June 2025 at a cost of Rs 752.466 million, is now near to completion ahead of schedule, with the efforts of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry.

Over 80 percent construction work has already been finalized and the project is set to become operational by the first week of March 2025. The safe city project would also be established in other districts of Multan division including Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran.

The installation of surveillance cameras at key entry and exit points was in its final stages. Multan will feature 350 cameras were being installed in Multan city.

Speaking about the project, RPO Captain (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry highlighted its transformative potential, stating, “The completion of the Safe City Project will lead to a significant decline in criminal activities. This initiative will serve as a critical tool in tracking and countering criminal elements, ensuring the safety of citizens.

