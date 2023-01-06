Safe City project of Islamabad successfully operating to serve citizens

Islamabad Safe City project is playing key role in maintaining law and order situation in the federal capital and assisting the police officials in nabbing criminal elements through surveillance cameras

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Safe City project is playing key role in maintaining law and order situation in the federal capital and assisting the police officials in nabbing criminal elements through surveillance cameras.

According to police source, more than 100 kilometers of optical cable including damaged cameras have been recently repaired and made functional on a priority basis. The process of installing 750 new cameras has been also completed to further increase the efficiency of Safe City Islamabad in which 50 additional cameras equipped with artificial intelligence technology were installed for effective monitoring at entry and exit points.

Similarly, the installation of 20 additional cameras for reading vehicle number plates under the automatic system has also been completed. To further improve the communication system 14 out of 20 ELTV towers have been enabled.

Safe City also established a secure online portal for ongoing recruitment in Islamabad Capital Police to better coordinate all stages from online registration of candidate, submission of applications and conduct of tests.

Flashlight and radar system has been repaired and reactivated on roads while 48 CDA cameras were installed at various locations to maintain law and order situation in Islamabad. Surveillance cameras at metro-bus service were also connected with Safe City while F-10, Shifa International Hospital, Jinnah Supermarket, DHA, various private institutions, shopping malls including toll plazas of National Highway were also linked to the centralized system Safe City Islamabad.

Automatic tracking of vehicle number plates and a new system of auto-alert message on vehicle theft and loss has been introduced at Safe City while the e-challan system has been re-engineered and its performance has been further improved.

Islamabad Capital Police Helpline Pukar-15 and Eagle Squad have been linked with Safe City's centralized system while outdated data sharing cables were repaired and connected to the data center.

Islamabad Capital Police FM Radio 92.4 has been shifted to the Safe City while SOPs have been issued to improve the performance of all wings of Safe City. Around 3,800 controller servers have been connected with POC through assistance of Huawei.

He said that OMC of Safe City identified 999 suspicious persons, 16,470 unregistered motorcycles, 5658 vehicles with black glasses and 3968 professional beggars with the help of modern cameras and sent information to the concerned police for immediate action.

Likewise, surveillance of 563 protests and rallies in Islamabad was ensured and law and order situation was maintained.

More than 9, 42,000 calls were received on the helpline of Islamabad Capital Police during this year in which more than 90 thousand calls were related to the police while 98 percent of the total calls were unnecessary.

A complaint management system was launched which is fully operational and working efficiently. This system received more than 1, 36,000 citizen's complaints and more than 1, 32,000 complaints have been redressed while the rest of the applications are being processed on a priority basis.

Around 507 hotels, guest houses and shelter homes in Islamabad are connected with the Safe City Hotel-Eye software in which the data of more than 81 thousand citizens have been registered. After the scrutiny registered data, 88 suspects have been locked up in different police stations.

Similarly, the Islamabad Capital Police Traffic Division ensured compliance with the law by taking indiscriminate actions against drivers who violated traffic laws in 2022. Traffic Wing issued 77,820 learner permits to the citizens for driving license while 82,739 licenses were renewed after their expiry. Similarly, 2183 lost licenses were re-issued and Islamabad Capital Police Traffic Division issued a total of 2586 professional licenses and 31,452 non-professional licenses this year.

In order to maintain a coordinated traffic system across the city, Islamabad Capital Police enforced traffic rules against traffic rules. Indiscriminate actions were taken against the violating drivers and more than 10, 07, 000 challan tickets were issued in 2022 which is 17% more than the year 2019 and seven percent more than the year 2021.

Due to the strict traffic enforcement, fatal accidents were decreased as compared to the previous years. The traffic division received a total of 9,938 accident calls during the current year which is three percent less than the year 2019 and 15 percent less than the year 2021.

A point scoring system was launched to control the violation while the e-challan system was made more efficient and effective. More than 23,000 e-challans were issued for various violations of traffic laws.

Around 52 students of various educational institutions participated in the internship program to improve friendly policing. A total of 60 awareness campaigns have been launched during this year in which more than 40 thousand citizens were educated about road safety.