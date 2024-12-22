Safe city project reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry convened a meeting with officials from the Building Department and senior police officers to review the progress of the Safe City project.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, DSP Headquarters Syed Ali Jafar Raza, Assistant Director Mian Abdul Rahim Lang, SDO Building Abubakar, Development In-charge Ali Raza, and other officials.

During the meeting, building officials provided detailed updates on the ongoing construction of the Safe City project. Speaking on the occasion, the RPO emphasized the timely completion of the project within the stipulated timeframe of 75 days.

He directed that all available resources be utilized to ensure the project's successful execution.

Highlighted the significance of the project, he stated that completion of the project will enable the effective identification and monitoring of criminal elements. Digital surveillance cameras will soon be installed on key roads, busy public areas, and major intersections, he added.

The RPO expressed confidence that the Safe City project will be completed within the designed timeline, significantly contributing to public safety and crime prevention in the region.