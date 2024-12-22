Open Menu

Safe City Project Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Safe city project reviewed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry convened a meeting with officials from the Building Department and senior police officers to review the progress of the Safe City project.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, DSP Headquarters Syed Ali Jafar Raza, Assistant Director Mian Abdul Rahim Lang, SDO Building Abubakar, Development In-charge Ali Raza, and other officials.

During the meeting, building officials provided detailed updates on the ongoing construction of the Safe City project. Speaking on the occasion, the RPO emphasized the timely completion of the project within the stipulated timeframe of 75 days.

He directed that all available resources be utilized to ensure the project's successful execution.

Highlighted the significance of the project, he stated that completion of the project will enable the effective identification and monitoring of criminal elements. Digital surveillance cameras will soon be installed on key roads, busy public areas, and major intersections, he added.

The RPO expressed confidence that the Safe City project will be completed within the designed timeline, significantly contributing to public safety and crime prevention in the region.

Related Topics

Police Progress Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

1 hour ago
 UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

2 hours ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

2 hours ago
 DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

3 hours ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

3 hours ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

3 hours ago
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

3 hours ago
 Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

5 hours ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

7 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

8 hours ago
 Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missi ..

Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan