UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Safe City Project Should Be Implemented In Steps'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:53 PM

'Safe City Project should be implemented in steps'

Safe City Project (SCP) or 'Digital Surveillance 7/24' should be implemented in steps in various city areas with the active cooperation of private sector and later it could be linked with main control room of City Police Officer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Safe City Project (SCP) or 'Digital Surveillance 7/24' should be implemented in steps in various city areas with the active cooperation of private sector and later it could be linked with main control room of City Police Officer.

Muzammal Sultan Vice Chairman Faisalabad Dry Port Trust and former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said while addressing a meeting here at Dry Port on Tuesday.

He regretted that crimes and road accidents were quite frequent on canal road, main communication artery of the city.

He offered that FCCI was ready to install cameras along the 22 kilometers long canal road on both sides from Abdullah Pur to Gattwala.

"The control room of these cameras could be established in FCCI-Police Khidmat Markaz already working in the basement of FCCI".

"At later phase all city safety projects could be linked with the main control room of the CPO", he said, and hoped that such steps would play a major role in controlling street crimes, in addition to developing a closer relationshipof people with police and business community.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Business Road Chamber Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Rockfall in Northeastern Iran Kills Two People - R ..

2 minutes ago

Hankook 24H Dubai taking place this weekend under ..

19 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close sharply higher

2 minutes ago

Renault 2020 sales slump on pandemic

2 minutes ago

Anaiyti Police arrest two drug peddlers

10 minutes ago

After power outage in the country we traced fault ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.