'Safe City Project should be implemented in steps'

Safe City Project (SCP) or 'Digital Surveillance 7/24' should be implemented in steps in various city areas with the active cooperation of private sector and later it could be linked with main control room of City Police Officer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Safe City Project (SCP) or 'Digital Surveillance 7/24' should be implemented in steps in various city areas with the active cooperation of private sector and later it could be linked with main control room of City Police Officer.

Muzammal Sultan Vice Chairman Faisalabad Dry Port Trust and former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said while addressing a meeting here at Dry Port on Tuesday.

He regretted that crimes and road accidents were quite frequent on canal road, main communication artery of the city.

He offered that FCCI was ready to install cameras along the 22 kilometers long canal road on both sides from Abdullah Pur to Gattwala.

"The control room of these cameras could be established in FCCI-Police Khidmat Markaz already working in the basement of FCCI".

"At later phase all city safety projects could be linked with the main control room of the CPO", he said, and hoped that such steps would play a major role in controlling street crimes, in addition to developing a closer relationshipof people with police and business community.