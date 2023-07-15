Safe City project to be completed at Rs 2bln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City Police Officer (CPO), Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, said on Saturday that the "Safe City Project" will be completed at a cost of Rs two billion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, said on Saturday that the "Safe City Project" will be completed at a cost of Rs two billion.

He said that caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi has assured for funds and PC 1 of the project will be sent to the provincial government next week. He said that the project would be completed in phases.

He expressed these views while addressing the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) members.

MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal, Senior Vice President Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, Former President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Khawaja Muhammad Usman, Aziz Ahmed Sheikh, Shahid Mehmood Khan and others were present.

CPO said that the role of the business community was most important in the country's economy. The economic development of any country was subject to peace and law and order.

Multan Police was taking concrete steps to maintain peace in the city.

Registration of cases in police stations was monitored every eight hours. Immediate action was taken against the concerned officials in the police stations where the citizens are facing difficulties and their cases are not registered.

He said that a crackdown against motorcycle and car lifter gangs would be launched soon to prevent it.

He said that robbery incidents in the city were gradually decreased due to police's effective crackdowns and 11 robbers were killed and several injured in 15 police encounters during current days.

Earlier, President Mian Rashid Iqbal said that there was a good relationship between Multan Chamber and the police.

The chamber has extended full cooperation whenever the Multan police have contacted to improve the law and order situation in the region or to make security arrangements. The better examples of are included the establishment of 15 services, a police mobile service center and faster registration of FIR, etc.

The initiatives of Multan Police for promoting a modern policing system and the establishment of a model police station are highly appreciated.

He requested that all the police stations be upgraded under the modern policing system as soon as possible in order to completely eradicate the traditional culture in the police stations.