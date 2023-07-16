Open Menu

Safe City Project To Be Completed Soon: CPO

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Safe city project to be completed soon: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana on Saturday said that the safe city project would be completed soon with a cost of Rs two billion under the vision to control the crime ratio in the city.

Addressing a ceremony held here at the Chamber of Commerce, he said that the city was facing a shortage of police officials for the last eleven years which was causing different issues including patrolling and others.

He said that traders have a vital importance in the economic development of the country which was linked with peace.

He said that the registration of FIRs was being monitored after every eight hours and stern action was being taken against the officers found involved in causing delay in registration of cases.

He expressed concern about the rising number of motorcycle and vehicle theft cases in the city and said that comprehensive planning was being made to prevent such incidents. He said that eleven criminals have been killed during the last 15 police encounters through which a reasonable decrease in the number of criminal activities has been noticed.

He said that 32 police stations in the city have been divided into different categories regarding strategies for crime control. He said that 1000 police officials performing duties at police stations and 1000 have been deputed at other sensitive places.

Speaking on the occasion, President Chamber of Commerce Mian Arshad Iqbal the chamber always stands by the police in any initiative related to crime and assured full support and cooperation in future too. He lauded the efforts of police especially the latest policing due to which the old police culture has been rooted out. He stressed the need for special action by the police to prevent street crime, kids abduction and physical and sexual assault.

He suggested introducing a special digital application through which quick registration of cases of kidnapping, vehicle theft and other emergency-like situation adding that the application must be monitored by the CPO office directly.

Related Topics

Shortage Police Kidnapping Vehicle Chamber Criminals Commerce (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

1 hour ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

1 hour ago
 s

S

1 hour ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

2 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

2 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

2 hours ago
UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

2 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

2 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

2 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

2 hours ago
 Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sou ..

Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sound System Act

2 hours ago
 Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan