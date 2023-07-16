Safe city project to be completed soon: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana on Saturday said that the safe city project would be completed soon with a cost of Rs two billion under the vision to control the crime ratio in the city.

Addressing a ceremony held here at the Chamber of Commerce, he said that the city was facing a shortage of police officials for the last eleven years which was causing different issues including patrolling and others.

He said that traders have a vital importance in the economic development of the country which was linked with peace.

He said that the registration of FIRs was being monitored after every eight hours and stern action was being taken against the officers found involved in causing delay in registration of cases.

He expressed concern about the rising number of motorcycle and vehicle theft cases in the city and said that comprehensive planning was being made to prevent such incidents. He said that eleven criminals have been killed during the last 15 police encounters through which a reasonable decrease in the number of criminal activities has been noticed.

He said that 32 police stations in the city have been divided into different categories regarding strategies for crime control. He said that 1000 police officials performing duties at police stations and 1000 have been deputed at other sensitive places.

Speaking on the occasion, President Chamber of Commerce Mian Arshad Iqbal the chamber always stands by the police in any initiative related to crime and assured full support and cooperation in future too. He lauded the efforts of police especially the latest policing due to which the old police culture has been rooted out. He stressed the need for special action by the police to prevent street crime, kids abduction and physical and sexual assault.

He suggested introducing a special digital application through which quick registration of cases of kidnapping, vehicle theft and other emergency-like situation adding that the application must be monitored by the CPO office directly.