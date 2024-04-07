Safe City Project To Be Functional By May, Says RPO
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa has said that the Safe City project would be fully operational by the end of May, which would help in curbing the crimes.
The RPO expressed these views in a meeting with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) leadership during his visit to the chamber on Saturday.
He said that the establishment of law and order in the city is the top priority of his office. He said that law and order was equally important to promote business activities and joint efforts are required to maintain the law and order issues.
Welcoming the Police-Trader Liaison Committee at police stations, the RPO urged further strengthening the committee which would be greater help in resolution of traders concerns.
President RCCI Saqib Rafiq congratulated the RPO for assuming his charge.
He underlined the need establishing for more police stations and police force to maintain law and order because of increased population of the city.
The RPO welcomed the recommendations for collaborated efforts to address encroachment and traffic congestion issues in the city. A joint meeting will be held after eid in this regard, he said. RPO also lauded efforts by the president RCCI (also Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Committee) being carried out for the clean Rawalpindi.
Earlier upon his arrival at the chamber, the RPO was received by RCCI President Saqib Rafiq along with Group Leader Sohail Altaf.
Senior Vice President RCCI Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, distinguished RCCI members, President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi Shahid Ghafoor Paracha and President Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries/VP FPCCI Tariq Jadoon were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid shopping gains pace in Peshawar, many worries about high prices of readymade cloths19 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 2.5kg hashish recovered29 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to accelerate work on Rwp safe city project29 minutes ago
-
USC Multan Zone achieves 101pc sale target under PM Ramazan Relief Package29 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr preparations; shopping in full swing39 minutes ago
-
Eid arrival: henna, bangles, readymade garments attract shoppers in droves in KP59 minutes ago
-
Wave of inflation in Peshawar is uncontrollable59 minutes ago
-
KVDA distributed 4000 complimentary saplings among students of Kalash Valley1 hour ago
-
Wheat procurement drive: applications for gunny bags through PITB to begin from April 132 hours ago
-
Fire breaks out in LPG refilling shop4 hours ago
-
Unknown person shot dead in Khangarh4 hours ago
-
PM offers Isha prayers, nawafils at Masjid-e-Nabvi11 hours ago