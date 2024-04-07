Open Menu

Safe City Project To Be Functional By May, Says RPO

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa has said that the Safe City project would be fully operational by the end of May, which would help in curbing the crimes.

The RPO expressed these views in a meeting with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) leadership during his visit to the chamber on Saturday.

He said that the establishment of law and order in the city is the top priority of his office. He said that law and order was equally important to promote business activities and joint efforts are required to maintain the law and order issues.

Welcoming the Police-Trader Liaison Committee at police stations, the RPO urged further strengthening the committee which would be greater help in resolution of traders concerns.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq congratulated the RPO for assuming his charge.

He underlined the need establishing for more police stations and police force to maintain law and order because of increased population of the city.

The RPO welcomed the recommendations for collaborated efforts to address encroachment and traffic congestion issues in the city. A joint meeting will be held after eid in this regard, he said. RPO also lauded efforts by the president RCCI (also Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Committee) being carried out for the clean Rawalpindi.

Earlier upon his arrival at the chamber, the RPO was received by RCCI President Saqib Rafiq along with Group Leader Sohail Altaf.

Senior Vice President RCCI Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, distinguished RCCI members, President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi Shahid Ghafoor Paracha and President Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries/VP FPCCI Tariq Jadoon were also present in the meeting.

