Safe city project to be functional soon, says CPO

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 08:41 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar paid a visit to the under construction Safe City office here Monday and witnessed the ongoing construction work there
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar paid a visit to the under construction Safe City office here Monday and witnessed the ongoing construction work there.
Accompanying SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi, and DSP headquarters Syed Jafar Ali Bukhari, the CPO visited different sections and asked officials concerned to ensure earliest possible completion of the state-of-art monitoring mechanism.
The CPO said that the complete enforcement of the system equipped with modern technology would prove to be a milestone in maintaining law and order and check crime. He said that the Safe City project would soon be formally inaugurated.
