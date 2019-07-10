UrduPoint.com
Safe City Project To Be Handed Over To Islamabad Police

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:15 PM

Safe City Project to be handed over to Islamabad police

Islamabad police would ensure further improvement in the Safe City project to be handed over to it after removing all flaws keeping in view the gap analysis and necessary documentation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):Islamabad police would ensure further improvement in the Safe City project to be handed over to it after removing all flaws keeping in view the gap analysis and necessary documentation.

In a meeting held here on Wednesday, various affairs related to safe city project came under discussion including transfer of the project to Islamabad police.

The meeting was presided over by Director General Safe City Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki and attended by its Project Director other stakeholders.

The project is being run initially by MS Huawei and National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) which would be transferred to Islamabad police after removing flaws.

DG Safe City Project Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki said that Islamabad police would ensure more improvement in the project. The participants of the meeting gave their opinion to improve this project and it was agreed to run its affairs more effectively.

