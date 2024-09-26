Safe City Project To Be Implemented In 140 Tehsils: IG Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Expert on Thursday presented their opinions on the changes in policing, drivers and its effects through the use of modern technology.
The experts expressed these remarks in a Conference held on "Modern Policing" in Punjab Safe Cities Authority.
Addressing the conference, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Safe City projects will be implemented in 140 tehsils.
In conference besides, IG Punjab, Managing Director Safe Cities and other police officers participated where expert opinions were presented about the change in policing through the use of modern technology.
The police department, education, media, legal experts and people from other walks of life participated in the event. The conference discussed the use of modern technology in enhancing public safety. The cooperation of academia and society was declared essential. Suggestions were presented about the challenges faced by the Punjab Police in the use of modern technology.
Recent Stories
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin crackdown on overpricing vendors; 19 arrested18 seconds ago
-
Another victim of road accident dies in Taxila, toll rises to 522 seconds ago
-
SABS University extends admission forms date10 minutes ago
-
Mashhood urges Youth to explore diversity in tourism10 minutes ago
-
Rs 35.9 bn released for roads rehab in NA-5310 minutes ago
-
Gilani lauds security forces for successful operation in North Waziristan10 minutes ago
-
IRSA’s technical committee meets to assess water availability for Rabi10 minutes ago
-
ICT admin arrests 8 accused on dengue SoPs violations10 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad directs officers for effective measures to eradicate crime10 minutes ago
-
Boy killed in toy bomb blast10 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Bushra Bibi's plea for details of cases10 minutes ago
-
Three missing children reunited with families10 minutes ago