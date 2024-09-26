Open Menu

Safe City Project To Be Implemented In 140 Tehsils: IG Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Safe City project to be implemented in 140 tehsils: IG Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Expert on Thursday presented their opinions on the changes in policing, drivers and its effects through the use of modern technology.

The experts expressed these remarks in a Conference held on "Modern Policing" in Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Addressing the conference, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Safe City projects will be implemented in 140 tehsils.

In conference besides, IG Punjab, Managing Director Safe Cities and other police officers participated where expert opinions were presented about the change in policing through the use of modern technology.

The police department, education, media, legal experts and people from other walks of life participated in the event. The conference discussed the use of modern technology in enhancing public safety. The cooperation of academia and society was declared essential. Suggestions were presented about the challenges faced by the Punjab Police in the use of modern technology.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Technology Education Punjab Media Event From

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

5 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

5 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

6 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

7 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

7 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

7 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

7 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

8 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

12 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan