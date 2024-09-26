Safe City project to be implemented in 140 tehsils: IG Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Expert on Thursday presented their opinions on the changes in policing, drivers and its effects through the use of modern technology.

The experts expressed these remarks in a Conference held on "Modern Policing" in Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Addressing the conference, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Safe City projects will be implemented in 140 tehsils.

In conference besides, IG Punjab, Managing Director Safe Cities and other police officers participated where expert opinions were presented about the change in policing through the use of modern technology.

The police department, education, media, legal experts and people from other walks of life participated in the event. The conference discussed the use of modern technology in enhancing public safety. The cooperation of academia and society was declared essential. Suggestions were presented about the challenges faced by the Punjab Police in the use of modern technology.