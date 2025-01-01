Safe City Project to be made operational soon: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that the safe city project has entered in the final stage of completion and it would be made operational soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that the safe city project has entered in the final stage of completion and it would be made operational soon.

The Regional Police Officer conducted a visit to the Safe City Project site here on Wednesday where he reviewed the ongoing construction work and received a detailed briefing from officials of the Building Department regarding the project's progress.

The RPO expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work stating that the Safe City Project has entered its final stages of completion. He assured that the construction will be completed within the stipulated timeframe, after which the project will be made fully operational.

Sohail Chaudhry further said that the installation of 250 surveillance cameras was also near completion and added that these cameras will significantly enhance police efficiency and help in the swift identification and apprehension of criminals.

He also remarked that work on other essential components of the Safe City Project was progressing rapidly. He reiterated the department’s commitment to improving public safety and modernizing police operations through advanced technology.

The Safe City Project was expected to revolutionize crime prevention and law enforcement in the region, providing a safer environment for the citizens of Multan.