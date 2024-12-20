Safe City Project to be operational in 75 days: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has officially inaugurated the much-anticipated 'Safe City Project' in Multan with a deadline of 75 days aiming to bring criminal elements under the grip of law and make Multan a safer city for its residents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has officially inaugurated the much-anticipated 'Safe City Project' in Multan with a deadline of 75 days aiming to bring criminal elements under the grip of law and make Multan a safer city for its residents.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO said that the police was revolutionizing security with the latest command and control system to bring criminals to justice. He said that the Primary objective of the project was to enhance the security framework of Multan by deploying over 250 high-resolution surveillance cameras across key locations. These cameras will primarily focus on sensitive areas to ensure comprehensive coverage and effective monitoring.

Highlighting the advanced features of the initiative, the RPO stated, “This state-of-the-art Command and Control System will be established in a multi-story building, equipped with cutting-edge technology to enable real-time monitoring and swift action against any criminal activity.

“We are optimistic that the construction of this facility and making project operational will be completed within 75 days” he said.

The Safe City Project represents a significant leap forward in modernizing law enforcement mechanisms in city of saints by employing advanced surveillance technology, the project aims to not only reduce crime rates but also bolster the sense of safety and security among the citizens.

This project was more than just infrastructure, it was a milestone towards ensuring the protection of our community and enhancing public confidence in the law enforcement system, he said, adding that the initiative would prove to be a game-changer for the security and peace of Multan. The Safe City Project stands as a testament to the commitment of the Multan Regional Police to uphold law and order and make the city a secure haven for all its residents, he concluded.