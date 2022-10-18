UrduPoint.com

Safe City Project To Cover Markets, Commercial Areas For High Vigilance: IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday said cameras installed in commercial areas and markets would be connected with the Safe City Project to ensure high vigilance and improved security

He said this while addressing the business community during a visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said a press release issued here.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said all markets and commercial areas should try to install security cameras that would be connected with the safe city project to ensure better monitoring of the business areas.

He said installation of new cameras would increase the coverage of key locations and help improve law and order situation.

IGP said intolerance in society is one of the reasons for increasing crimes and stressed that better education of society is needed to improve tolerance that would bring down the crimes.

Later on, he along with President ICCI visited F-10 Markaz to inaugurate the installation of cameras in the market.

He appreciated Traders Welfare Association (TWA) F-10 Markaz for installing cameras on a self-finance basis.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI said along with installation of cameras, police patrolling in markets, industrial areas should be increased and added that ICCI was ready to donate motorbikes to police for this purpose.

During a visit to F-10 Markaz, he lauded the efforts of TWA F-10 Markaz for installing cameras in the market with their own resources and said that other markets and commercial areas should follow this good precedent to improve security.

He said the installation of cameras would help curbing the incidents of theft, mobile snatching and other crimes in business areas and the city. He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with Islamabad Police to make the Capital a crime free city.

Ahmed Khan President TWA and Tahir Abbasi group leader said the cameras in the market have been installed at a cost of Rs.5 million by pooling resources from the traders.

Azhar ul islam Zafar Vice President ICCI, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Ameer Hamza, Ashfaq Hussain Chattha, Muhammad Yahya, Khalid Chaudhry, Nasira Ali and others also spoke at the occasion and highlighted various police related issues of their markets.

