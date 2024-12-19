Safe City Project To Help Prevent Crimes In Rawalpindi: RPO
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz Alpa on Thursday said that the Safe City Project would not only help prevent crimes but also implement traffic laws in Rawalpindi.
The project on its activation would also make the performance of law enforcement agencies more effective, ultimately benefiting the citizens, he said during his visit to the Safe City Project Rawalpindi.
The officials concerned gave a detailed briefing to the RPO about the progress of the project’s construction work.
The RPO directed the officials to complete the construction work at the earliest, saying that he would review the progress of the project on a daily basis.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police recover liquor2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 78,700 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Safe City Project to help prevent crimes in Rawalpindi: RPO2 minutes ago
-
PEF chief praises private schools for enhancing literacy rate2 minutes ago
-
PM determined to make country center of Information Technology: Governor, Rana2 minutes ago
-
Christmas celebration at University of Education2 minutes ago
-
DPO meets ulema peace committee members12 minutes ago
-
SAARC Chambers president-led delegation meets Iftikhar Ali Malik12 minutes ago
-
AC checks anti-polio drive in private schools22 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet’s 29th meeting scheduled for Dec 2322 minutes ago
-
Two days symposium on youth resilience against violent extremism held22 minutes ago
-
Stolen fence of park recovered22 minutes ago