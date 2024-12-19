Safe City Project to help prevent crimes in Rawalpindi: RPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz Alpa on Thursday said that the Safe City Project would not only help prevent crimes but also implement traffic laws in Rawalpindi.

The project on its activation would also make the performance of law enforcement agencies more effective, ultimately benefiting the citizens, he said during his visit to the Safe City Project Rawalpindi.

The officials concerned gave a detailed briefing to the RPO about the progress of the project’s construction work.

The RPO directed the officials to complete the construction work at the earliest, saying that he would review the progress of the project on a daily basis.