Safe City Project To Make Peshawar Secure From All Aspects: CM

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 03:31 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Monday said that Peshawar Safe City Project was a prerequisite to make the city completely safe from all aspects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Monday said that Peshawar Safe City Project was a prerequisite to make the city completely safe from all aspects.

The provincial government would provide all needed assistance and resources for this purpose, the Chief Minister said, adding that adherence to all relevant laws and maintaining transparency would be ensured at all cost in this connection.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a high level meeting regarding proposed Peshawar Safe City Project here wherein cabinet members including Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary, IGP and officers concerned were present.

The meeting was told that tangible development has been made in Peshawar Safe City Project as its pilot project has been initiated from Hayatabad and within one week of time the plan would be given final shape to implement the pilot project.

The meeting was further told that for implementation of the pilot project process of consultancy would be completed within one month of time.

The meeting decided that execution of the project would be carried out through open tendering and its pilot project would be completed by the end of the current year. The meeting was informed that a survey of the Hayatabad has also been carried out for this purpose.

According to the initial survey, 500 CCTV cameras would be installed in Hayatabad under the Safe City Project and after ensuring the success of the pilot project, the plan would be extended to other areas of the district.

