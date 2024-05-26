Open Menu

Safe City Projects To Prove Helpful In Crime Prevention: IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Safe city projects to prove helpful in crime prevention: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Faisalabad and reviewed the construction of Faisalabad Safe City project.

RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, MD Safe City Ahsan Younis gave a briefing about the ongoing work on the Faisalabad Safe City project.

The IGP Punjab expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Faisalabad Safe City project. He appreciated the RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan for completing the project quickly. He said that the Safe City project would prove helpful in crime prevention, traffic management, and public safety.

Later, IGP Dr. Usman Anwar visited Gujranwala. RPO Gujranwala Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, CPO Muhammad Ayaz Saleem, senior officers were present. The IGP laid flowers on the memorial of police martyrs and recited Fateha. He also visited the under construction Safe City Project, police lines and CPO office in Gujranwala. IG Punjab reviewed the ongoing construction works in the Safe City project and issued instructions regarding its timely completion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Traffic Gujranwala Progress

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

24 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 day ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan