Safe city projects to prove helpful in crime prevention: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Faisalabad and reviewed the construction of Faisalabad Safe City project.

RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, MD Safe City Ahsan Younis gave a briefing about the ongoing work on the Faisalabad Safe City project.

The IGP Punjab expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Faisalabad Safe City project. He appreciated the RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan for completing the project quickly. He said that the Safe City project would prove helpful in crime prevention, traffic management, and public safety.

Later, IGP Dr. Usman Anwar visited Gujranwala. RPO Gujranwala Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, CPO Muhammad Ayaz Saleem, senior officers were present. The IGP laid flowers on the memorial of police martyrs and recited Fateha. He also visited the under construction Safe City Project, police lines and CPO office in Gujranwala. IG Punjab reviewed the ongoing construction works in the Safe City project and issued instructions regarding its timely completion.