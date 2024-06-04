Safe City reunites 4 children with father

Safe City has successfully located the relatives of four children found in the Greater Iqbal Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Safe City has successfully located the relatives of four children found in the Greater Iqbal Park.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the Safe City Lost and Found Centre reunited the children with their father after immediately initiating a search upon receiving the report. The father contacted the Lost and Found Centre, which then verified his identity and coordinated with the relevant police officer.

The police had initially handed the children over to the Child Protection Bureau.

Following verification, the children were returned to their father. It was revealed that the children's mother had traveled from Sialkot to Lahore and left them behind.

The husband reported that his wife, believed to be possessed, has been missing since abandoning the children. A Safe City spokesperson stated that efforts are ongoing to locate the children's mother using Safe City cameras. To date, Safe City has reunited over 6,000 people with their loved ones.