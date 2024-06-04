Safe City Reunites 4 Children With Father
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Safe City has successfully located the relatives of four children found in the Greater Iqbal Park
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Safe City has successfully located the relatives of four children found in the Greater Iqbal Park.
According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the Safe City Lost and Found Centre reunited the children with their father after immediately initiating a search upon receiving the report. The father contacted the Lost and Found Centre, which then verified his identity and coordinated with the relevant police officer.
The police had initially handed the children over to the Child Protection Bureau.
Following verification, the children were returned to their father. It was revealed that the children's mother had traveled from Sialkot to Lahore and left them behind.
The husband reported that his wife, believed to be possessed, has been missing since abandoning the children. A Safe City spokesperson stated that efforts are ongoing to locate the children's mother using Safe City cameras. To date, Safe City has reunited over 6,000 people with their loved ones.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman
Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI
BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination
Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter
Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain
Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother
Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers
SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy through tobacco tax hike
PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench
University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends as govt releases salaries
PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with China, expand CPEC cooperation: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman3 minutes ago
-
BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination3 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother24 minutes ago
-
Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers24 minutes ago
-
PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench24 minutes ago
-
University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends as govt releases salaries24 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with China, expand CPEC cooperation: Experts24 minutes ago
-
CM orders to meet deadline for rehabilitation of roads across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Health minister visits THQ Hospital Kalar Kahar, inspects health facilities2 minutes ago
-
Over 32 Mln bottles of Zamzam water distributed among Hajj Pilgrims2 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam, Nawaz Sharif meet Qatari Ambassador, discuss investment opportunities2 minutes ago