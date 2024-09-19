Safe City reunites lost child with parents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Safe City Virtual Center for Child Safety reunited a lost child with her parents at Lakshmi Chowk station.

This was made possible through the center's efficient response to a call received through their helpline number 15, reporting a lost child.

The Center quickly dispatched police to the location, taking the child into protective custody.

Safe City utilised social media to locate the child's parents by sharing a post.

Meanwhile, the Virtual Center received a call from the parents reporting their child missing. After comparing the two calls, the Virtual Center facilitated contact between the parents and police, leading to a successful verification and reunion.

The Safe City has already reunited over 6,000 lost individuals with their families. Citizens are encouraged to contact the Virtual Center for Child Safety by calling 15 in case of finding lost and found children.