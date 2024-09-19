Open Menu

Safe City Reunites Lost Child With Parents

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Safe City reunites lost child with parents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Safe City Virtual Center for Child Safety reunited a lost child with her parents at Lakshmi Chowk station.

This was made possible through the center's efficient response to a call received through their helpline number 15, reporting a lost child.

The Center quickly dispatched police to the location, taking the child into protective custody.

Safe City utilised social media to locate the child's parents by sharing a post.

Meanwhile, the Virtual Center received a call from the parents reporting their child missing. After comparing the two calls, the Virtual Center facilitated contact between the parents and police, leading to a successful verification and reunion.

The Safe City has already reunited over 6,000 lost individuals with their families. Citizens are encouraged to contact the Virtual Center for Child Safety by calling 15 in case of finding lost and found children.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Post From

Recent Stories

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 hour ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

4 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

5 hours ago
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

6 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

6 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan