Safe City reunites missing girl with parents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A Safe City team found a missing girl and returned her to her parents.

According to details, a 30-year-old mentally disabled girl, who was abandoned, was found by a citizen in the Rahim Yar Khan area.

The caller informed the police, stating that the girl's mental state was not stable, and she couldn't provide her home address.The Virtual Women's Police Station established at Safe City immediately instructed the relevant police to reach the location.

The spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority mentioned that the police quickly took action and placed the woman in protective custody. The "Meri Pehchaan" team at Safe City identified the girl using the NADRA database.

The "Meri Pehchaan" team shared the girl's details with the relevant police. The police contacted the parents and safely handed the girl over to them. Women in any difficulty can contact the Virtual Women’s Police Station by calling 15.