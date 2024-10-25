Safe City Sheikhupura Project Begins To Show Results
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Sheikhupura Safe City Project and soon after it began yielding results.
According to Safe City Authority on Friday, two motorcycle thieves were apprehended on the very first day through Safe City cameras in Sheikhupura. A citizen reported a motorcycle theft outside a mosque within the jurisdiction of A Division police station. Similarly, another citizen reported a motorcycle theft from the Housing Colony police station area.
The Safe City Sheikhupura Centre initiated backtracking using the cameras.
Video footage revealed two motorcycle thieves conducting reconnaissance in front of the mosque.The spokesperson added that the motorcycle thieves were also observed assessing the situation.
The suspects were later seen at different locations in Sheikhupura using the stolen motorcycles.The Sheikhupura Safe City team promptly dispatched the relevant police, resulting in the arrest of the suspects. The stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession. Citizens are advised to immediately report any emergency to 15.
