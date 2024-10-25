Open Menu

Safe City Sheikhupura Project Begins To Show Results

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Safe City Sheikhupura project begins to show results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Sheikhupura Safe City Project and soon after it began yielding results.

According to Safe City Authority on Friday, two motorcycle thieves were apprehended on the very first day through Safe City cameras in Sheikhupura. A citizen reported a motorcycle theft outside a mosque within the jurisdiction of A Division police station. Similarly, another citizen reported a motorcycle theft from the Housing Colony police station area.

The Safe City Sheikhupura Centre initiated backtracking using the cameras.

Video footage revealed two motorcycle thieves conducting reconnaissance in front of the mosque.The spokesperson added that the motorcycle thieves were also observed assessing the situation.

The suspects were later seen at different locations in Sheikhupura using the stolen motorcycles.The Sheikhupura Safe City team promptly dispatched the relevant police, resulting in the arrest of the suspects. The stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession. Citizens are advised to immediately report any emergency to 15.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Police Station Sheikhupura Mosque From Housing

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

3 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

4 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

6 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

18 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

18 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

18 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan