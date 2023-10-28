Open Menu

Safe City Surveillance Team Arrests Wanted Criminal

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Safe City Surveillance team arrests wanted criminal

The Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) continued the series of joint operations and the Safe City Surveillance team arrested a criminal wanted in more than 30 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) continued the series of joint operations and the Safe City Surveillance team arrested a criminal wanted in more than 30 cases.

The alleged criminal was identified as Muhammad Zaman, who had snatched a mobile phone from a man.

The Safe City team sent the Dolphin Police to the spot. On checking, the accused found to be a criminal record holder. The accused has arrested and transferred to Sanda Police Station.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Police Station Mobile Man Criminals From

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fi ..

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

7 minutes ago
 Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with te ..

Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with tear gas, rubber bullets

10 minutes ago
 RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grie ..

RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grievances

10 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

10 minutes ago
 Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

14 minutes ago
 SCCI urges govt. to take steps for providing soft ..

SCCI urges govt. to take steps for providing soft loans to businessmen in KP

12 minutes ago
Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in World C ..

Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in World Cup epic

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan's cuisine to play role in tourism promoti ..

Pakistan's cuisine to play role in tourism promotion: Wasi

14 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

14 minutes ago
 UN warns of 'potential for thousands more to die' ..

UN warns of 'potential for thousands more to die' in Gaza

18 minutes ago
 University of Sindh and campuses to conduct 2nd ph ..

University of Sindh and campuses to conduct 2nd phase of pre entry test on Sunda ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan