Safe City Surveillance team arrests wanted criminal

The Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) continued the series of joint operations and the Safe City Surveillance team arrested a criminal wanted in more than 30 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) continued the series of joint operations and the Safe City Surveillance team arrested a criminal wanted in more than 30 cases.

The alleged criminal was identified as Muhammad Zaman, who had snatched a mobile phone from a man.

The Safe City team sent the Dolphin Police to the spot. On checking, the accused found to be a criminal record holder. The accused has arrested and transferred to Sanda Police Station.