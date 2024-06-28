Safe City team recovers stolen motorcycle of woman

Safe City team has recovered a stolen motorcycle of woman, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Safe City team has recovered a stolen motorcycle of woman, on Friday.

According to details, the woman's only source of income, a "motorcycle," was stolen from outside her home in Rahim Yar Khan. The woman reported the theft of her motorcycle to the Safe City Virtual Women Police Station. The Safe City team began searching based on the details provided by the woman.

Meanwhile, a report of an unclaimed motorcycle was also received on the emergency helpline 15. The Safe City team compared both pieces of information and sent the police to the location. The police took the motorcycle into custody and, after verification, handed it over to the woman. The affected woman stated that Safe City saved her from becoming unemployed.

According to the Safe Cities spokesperson, the woman thanked the Safe City team and police. Citizens should report any missing items to the emergency helpline 15.