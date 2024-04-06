Safe City traces mobile thief gang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Safe City released a video of a gang of pickpocketing children.

As per details, Safe City traced a mobile theft gang targeting women. The mobile thief gang targeted women and deprived citizens of mobiles and valuable items through children. In Anarkali Bazar, the gang committed the crime through proper planning.

In the Safe City video, children can be seen stealing mobile phones from women's purses while riding a rickshaw. A child is seen stealthily removing the mobile and running quickly to the other side. In the video, two children can also be seen returning with a person from the other side of the market. The Safe City Virtual Patrolling Officer traced the entire mobile theft through cameras. A spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority said that citizens should keep a close watch on their surroundings in crowded markets or places. In case of any suspicious activity or emergency, immediately inform 15.