Open Menu

Safe City Traces Mobile Thief Gang

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Safe City traces mobile thief gang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Safe City released a video of a gang of pickpocketing children.

As per details, Safe City traced a mobile theft gang targeting women. The mobile thief gang targeted women and deprived citizens of mobiles and valuable items through children. In Anarkali Bazar, the gang committed the crime through proper planning.

In the Safe City video, children can be seen stealing mobile phones from women's purses while riding a rickshaw. A child is seen stealthily removing the mobile and running quickly to the other side. In the video, two children can also be seen returning with a person from the other side of the market. The Safe City Virtual Patrolling Officer traced the entire mobile theft through cameras. A spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority said that citizens should keep a close watch on their surroundings in crowded markets or places. In case of any suspicious activity or emergency, immediately inform 15.

Related Topics

Mobile Women Market From

Recent Stories

LCCI president urges govt authorities to address K ..

LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues

19 minutes ago
  

 

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems faced by countr ..

Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister

1 hour ago
 Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

3 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

4 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

18 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

18 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

18 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan