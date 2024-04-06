Safe City Traces Mobile Thief Gang
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Safe City released a video of a gang of pickpocketing children.
As per details, Safe City traced a mobile theft gang targeting women. The mobile thief gang targeted women and deprived citizens of mobiles and valuable items through children. In Anarkali Bazar, the gang committed the crime through proper planning.
In the Safe City video, children can be seen stealing mobile phones from women's purses while riding a rickshaw. A child is seen stealthily removing the mobile and running quickly to the other side. In the video, two children can also be seen returning with a person from the other side of the market. The Safe City Virtual Patrolling Officer traced the entire mobile theft through cameras. A spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority said that citizens should keep a close watch on their surroundings in crowded markets or places. In case of any suspicious activity or emergency, immediately inform 15.
Recent Stories
LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO visits SCCI9 minutes ago
-
LGH to remain functional during Eid holidays9 minutes ago
-
Search & combing operations continues across city on 27th of Ramadan19 minutes ago
-
USKT holds speech competition19 minutes ago
-
Robber gang busted, three held19 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for Inter exams reviewed19 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city19 minutes ago
-
DC visits general bus stand19 minutes ago
-
Social Welfare Department distributes financial assistance to deserving individuals29 minutes ago
-
Govt Jinnah College lifts Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup title29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner commends farmers' diligence, inaugurates wheat harvesting29 minutes ago
-
DC orders complete check on transport fairs on Eid29 minutes ago