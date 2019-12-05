Safe City web TV channel to propagate information, awareness: IGP Punjab

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that safe city web TV channel will propagate information and awareness regarding traffic laws, situation of law and order and programmes of general policing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 )

Addressing a meeting at the Safe City Headquarters, Qurban Lines, here on Thursday, he said that through the web channel, good works of police would be propagated and also actions against criminals would be shown so that the image of police as a department might be enhanced and its prestige restored.

He directed the officers concerned to carry out actions against criminals on roads and sensitive places swiftly through proper monitoring.

He said the police response and rescue forces should work together at other safe city projects in big cities so that people might be helped out in the time of emergency.

He said that monitoring system should be made effective to enhance overall progress of Pukar 15 call system and a courteous and soft communication should be done with citizens upon their calls and also quick relief whould be provided to citizens.

The IGP also witnessed the working of Central Operational Room, Pukar 15 headquarters and media monitoring room.

MD Safe City Authority and Addl IG Ali Amir Malik briefed the IGP Punjab. He said that phone calls from more than 70,000 people were received at Pukar 15 headquarters from whole province and police help was provided to people on time. He said that the CCTV cameras installed over roads of Lahore provided video recordings for help in investigation of more than 13,000 cases so far.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Admin Safe City Kamran Khan, DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed, DIG Chief Operating Officer Safe City Akbar Nasir Khan, along with other officers, attended the meeting.