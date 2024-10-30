Safe City’s anti-smog efforts under way

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A crackdown is under way against elements contributing to smog through the Safe City Authority cameras.

Actions are being taken against smoke-emitting vehicles and those who burn waste.

The Safe City is issuing e-challans daily to smoke-emitting vehicles, and actions are also being taken against smoke-emitting brick-kilns.

Field forces are identifying smoke-emitting vehicles and individuals burning waste. Monitoring is ongoing at Lahore’s entry and exit points and key highways through Safe City cameras.