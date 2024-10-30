Safe City’s Anti-smog Efforts Under Way
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A crackdown is under way against elements contributing to smog through the Safe City Authority cameras.
Actions are being taken against smoke-emitting vehicles and those who burn waste.
The Safe City is issuing e-challans daily to smoke-emitting vehicles, and actions are also being taken against smoke-emitting brick-kilns.
Field forces are identifying smoke-emitting vehicles and individuals burning waste. Monitoring is ongoing at Lahore’s entry and exit points and key highways through Safe City cameras.
Recent Stories
" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO A3: Now Available Nationwide"
Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and Powerful Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Plu ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio campaign continues in Lahore on third day3 minutes ago
-
4 dead, 1,331 injured in Punjab road accidents13 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 115,100 cusecs water13 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur visits SDC, issues directives to enhance public services13 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Sept13 minutes ago
-
Publication of textbooks for new educational year to be completed by December23 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister for boosting blue economy23 minutes ago
-
Skin, facial, eye surgeries to be performed at AST23 minutes ago
-
KP govt misusing state institutions against federation; Kundi33 minutes ago
-
IUB VC terms 'Honahaar Scholarship' gift for students of South Punjab33 minutes ago
-
Renowned artist donates painting to PNCA43 minutes ago
-
Turkish Consulate celebrates 101st Republic Day anniversary43 minutes ago