Open Menu

Safe City’s Anti-smog Efforts Under Way

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Safe City’s anti-smog efforts under way

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A crackdown is under way against elements contributing to smog through the Safe City Authority cameras.

Actions are being taken against smoke-emitting vehicles and those who burn waste.

The Safe City is issuing e-challans daily to smoke-emitting vehicles, and actions are also being taken against smoke-emitting brick-kilns.

Field forces are identifying smoke-emitting vehicles and individuals burning waste. Monitoring is ongoing at Lahore’s entry and exit points and key highways through Safe City cameras.

Related Topics

Lahore Vehicles

Recent Stories

" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO ..

" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO A3: Now Available Nationwide"

47 minutes ago
 Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and P ..

Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and Powerful Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Plu ..

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

18 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

18 hours ago
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

18 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

18 hours ago
 Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

18 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

18 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

18 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan