Safe dialysis services in Punjab: Directives issued to all DHQ, THQ hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued instructions to all District Headquarters (DHQ) and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals to ensure strict compliance with dialysis Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to the directives issued on Friday, Health Secretary Nadia Saqib emphasized that all first-time dialysis patients must undergo screening for HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C. The patients undergoing regular dialysis will be screened every 15 days, while those visiting weekly for treatment will be screened before each dialysis session.

Hospitals must allocate specific dialysis machines for patients with HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C. For facilities with more than 10 dialysis machines, at least one should be reserved exclusively for such patients, according to the directives.

If a patient tests positive, he will be referred to the nearest AIDS or Hepatitis clinic for further treatment.