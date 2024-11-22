Safe Dialysis Services In Punjab: Directives Issued To All DHQ, THQ Hospitals
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued instructions to all District Headquarters (DHQ) and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals to ensure strict compliance with dialysis Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
According to the directives issued on Friday, Health Secretary Nadia Saqib emphasized that all first-time dialysis patients must undergo screening for HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C. The patients undergoing regular dialysis will be screened every 15 days, while those visiting weekly for treatment will be screened before each dialysis session.
Hospitals must allocate specific dialysis machines for patients with HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C. For facilities with more than 10 dialysis machines, at least one should be reserved exclusively for such patients, according to the directives.
If a patient tests positive, he will be referred to the nearest AIDS or Hepatitis clinic for further treatment.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNICEF, GPE arranges workshop on Integrated Education Management System51 seconds ago
-
CM takes notice of burning daughter-in-law alive in Sahiwal1 minute ago
-
FIA seeks cancellations of Bushra Bibi's bail11 minutes ago
-
Infant, grandmother killed in road accident11 minutes ago
-
LHC orders schools to provide student transport after winter break11 minutes ago
-
PHC holds seminar at KEMU to raise awareness against quackery11 minutes ago
-
PU CCP organises 7th international conference on mental health11 minutes ago
-
Senate chairman explores NEOC, lauds technology-driven disaster response system11 minutes ago
-
Abid Lashari Receives Lifetime Achievement Award for Disability Rights Advocacy11 minutes ago
-
Firdous Awan resigns as IPP central secretary information21 minutes ago
-
One killed, 2 injured over monetary dispute21 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad reaffirms commitment to healthcare improvement21 minutes ago