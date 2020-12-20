UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Safe Drinking Water Facility Worth Rs 75m Approved For Sadat Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 01:20 PM

Safe drinking water facility worth Rs 75m approved for Sadat town

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab government gave approval of safe drinking water scheme worth Rs 75 million at Khairpur Sadat town.

PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Aamir Talal Gopang while talking to local people about different issues of the area, informed that ground water of Khairpur Sadat town was brackish and local people could not consume it.

He remarked that work on safe drinking water facility would commence soon as Punjab government gave approval of the scheme.

About Alipur to Khairpur Sadat road scheme, he said that Punjab government carpeted the road.

He informed that he had sought special approval from Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for carpeting of the road.

Responding to people queries, the MNA stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in the development of the region. Projects worth billions of rupees will be commenced in district Muzaffargarh which would also offer employment opportunities to locals.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Water Road Muzaffargarh Khairpur Alipur From Billion Million Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

DEWA launches phase 3 of its AI employee &#039;Ram ..

21 minutes ago

Biologists create &quot;Atlas&quot; of gene expres ..

36 minutes ago

S. Korea reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes implementation of Riyadh Agreement, f ..

2 hours ago

Brazil registers 50,177 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 20, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.