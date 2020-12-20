Safe drinking water facility worth Rs 75m approved for Sadat town

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab government gave approval of safe drinking water scheme worth Rs 75 million at Khairpur Sadat town.

PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Aamir Talal Gopang while talking to local people about different issues of the area, informed that ground water of Khairpur Sadat town was brackish and local people could not consume it.

He remarked that work on safe drinking water facility would commence soon as Punjab government gave approval of the scheme.

About Alipur to Khairpur Sadat road scheme, he said that Punjab government carpeted the road.

He informed that he had sought special approval from Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for carpeting of the road.

Responding to people queries, the MNA stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in the development of the region. Projects worth billions of rupees will be commenced in district Muzaffargarh which would also offer employment opportunities to locals.