Safe Drinking Water To Be Provided Across Punjab

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Safe drinking water to be provided across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has initiated significant measures to eliminate saline and arsenic-contaminated water and ensure the provision of safe drinking water across Punjab.

In this regard, a comprehensive summary of the Chief Minister Punjab Clean Water Program has been forwarded to the Planning and Development Department for approval.

According to a spokesperson for the Housing Department, the program will include the installation of water filtration plants, bottling units, and a SCADA-based monitoring system. In its first phase, clean and safe water will be supplied to 14 districts, including Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, Talagang, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, and Attock.

The spokesperson added that district administrations will help identify suitable sites, while filtration plants are proposed to be installed in schools, basic health units, police stations, madrassas, and other government buildings. The project also includes the establishment of a central control room under the SCADA system to ensure effective monitoring.

Designed under the clear directions of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, this landmark initiative aims to make unsafe water safe and drinkable, directly addressing one of the most pressing public health challenges in Punjab.

