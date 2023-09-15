Open Menu

Safe Food City Project Launched In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Director of Operations Punjab Food Authority South Punjab Muhammad Saif visited Bahawalpur on Friday.

Talking to media persons, he said that the Punjab Food Safe City project has been launched in Bahawalpur.

He informed the media representatives about the importance Safe Food City Project in Bahawalpur. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan and Deputy Director Punjab Food Authority Nauman Yunus were present on this occasion. He said that under this Safe Food City project, the supply of quality food will be ensured. According to the integrated strategy and healthy safety principles, steps will be taken to provide high-quality food.

He said that food business operators will be registered in Bahawalpur. Food-related businesses, markets, and shops will be inspected regularly.

Medical screening will be performed for those people who have their own food business. People associated with the food business will be given training with the help of the Punjab Food Authority.

He said that slaughterhouses will be inspected so that healthy animals are slaughtered and people get healthy meat. He said that proper measures will be taken to stop the supply of adulterated products in the market. He said that legal action would be taken against those who grow vegetables from sewage water. He said that while purchasing chicken, people should get the chicken slaughtered in front of them.

The role of media is very important for the awareness of hygiene principles. The sale of high-quality food and drink items will be inspected in the school and hospital canteen. Water filtration plants will be inspected to ensure the supply of clean water.

