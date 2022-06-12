UrduPoint.com

Safe Food Key To Diseased-free Healthy Life: WU Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Women University Dr Uzma Quraishi said on Sunday that safe food was very much essential to promote diseased free healthy society.

She said this during address in a seminar in connection with 'World Food Day', organized by Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, (Women University Multan).

The seminar was presided by Dr. Maryam Zain ( HoD Department of Biochemistry Biotechnology). Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi was invited as guest of honor. The steps being taken to ensure safe food for a healthy tomorrow will surely lay down the foundation of a healthy future of the nation.

Another Food Nutrition Expert Dr. Tariq Ismail shared that the world food safety day helps them to prevent and detect diseases, caused by unsafe food.

He emphasized that food safety was the shared responsibility of all. The academics could perform important role in this regard.

On the occasion Body Mass Index (BMI) camp was organized in collaboration with Pak Nutri Services (PNS).

The team of experts from Department of Food Sciences BZU , Mr. Hafiz Muhammad Uzair calculated the body mass index of students and imparted them awareness.

Dr. Maryam Zain also highlighted the importance of food safety. The seminar was concluded with vote of thanks and certificate were distributed among the participants. The seminar was attended by faculty and a good number of students.

