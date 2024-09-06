Safe Havens Of Terrorists In Afghanistan Threat To Global Peace: Speakers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The experts at a roundtable discussion organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here on Friday expressed concern over the nexus between various terrorist organizations operating out of Afghanistan, terming it a threat to global peace.
The speakers highlighted the growing collaboration among various terrorist organizations such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), and other groups, the IRS news release said.
The experts called upon the Afghan interim administration to take meaningful action against the terrorist groups based in Afghanistan.
They stressed long-term policy approach towards the Afghan interim administration on the subject of TTP presence in Afghanistan.
They opinioned that understanding of socio-cultural and religious nuances of Afghanistan was essential for a long-term strategy for dealing with terrorism.
The participants of the roundtable included President IRS, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, Executive Director Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) Imtiaz Gul, Director Religious Engagement International Research Council on Religious Affairs (IRCRA) Tahmeed Jan, Co-Found of Khorasan Diary Ihsanullah Tipu Mehsud, Pakistan’s former envoy to Afghanistan Ambassador Arif Ayub, and IRS researchers Aarish U. Khan and Aleena Shah.
Diplomats, academics, researchers, opinion-makers, and students attended the session.
