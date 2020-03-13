Safe highways first priority of patrolling police

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Safe highways are first priority of patrolling police as it is service for citizen and a strong force against criminals.

These views were expressed by the SP Patrolling Police Sargodha Region Tanveer Ahmed while talking to journalists here on Friday.

He said on violation of traffic rules, the traffic police have issued challans to 246 drivers and a fine amount of Rs. 1,25,000 has bee, deposited in government treasury.

Similarly patrolling mobiles lodged cases in the respective police stations against 200 drivers on violation.

SP Patrolling Sargodha Region Tanveer Ahmed Malik further said criminal elements and suspects were closely monitored and during last month, 17 accused were arrested are recovered 14 pistol and three rifles from their possession.

He said during drive against drug peddlers, 10 accused were arrested and over five kg Hashish recovered from their possession besides that one proclaimed offender and one court absconder was also arrested.