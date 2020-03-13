UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Safe Highways First Priority Of Patrolling Police

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:10 PM

Safe highways first priority of patrolling police

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Safe highways are first priority of patrolling police as it is service for citizen and a strong force against criminals.

These views were expressed by the SP Patrolling Police Sargodha Region Tanveer Ahmed while talking to journalists here on Friday.

He said on violation of traffic rules, the traffic police have issued challans to 246 drivers and a fine amount of Rs. 1,25,000 has bee, deposited in government treasury.

Similarly patrolling mobiles lodged cases in the respective police stations against 200 drivers on violation.

SP Patrolling Sargodha Region Tanveer Ahmed Malik further said criminal elements and suspects were closely monitored and during last month, 17 accused were arrested are recovered 14 pistol and three rifles from their possession.

He said during drive against drug peddlers, 10 accused were arrested and over five kg Hashish recovered from their possession besides that one proclaimed offender and one court absconder was also arrested.

Related Topics

Police Fine Traffic Sargodha Criminals From Government Court

Recent Stories

Foreign players may leave PSL if they want amid Co ..

10 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

41 minutes ago

Fans to be barred from Super Rugby in Australia ov ..

19 minutes ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan Post re-branded its post offices at Bahri ..

19 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces Schola ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.