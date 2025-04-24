Safe Lahore: Decision to install latest cameras at important sites in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) An important step has been taken to make Lahore safe, under which security cameras will be installed at various places.

According to Safe Cities official sources, 500 cameras will be installed in sensitive places, where development projects are being completed and other areas, while these cameras will be high-resolution and in accordance with modern requirements.

According to official sources, new towers and cameras will be installed with networking at new important or construction sites. On completion of the projects new latest cameras would again be installed, and installation of other cameras will begin this month.

It is worth noting that more than 7,600 cameras are installed across the city, however, with the addition of more cameras, their number will increase to more than 8,000.