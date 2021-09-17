"Safe maternal and newborn care" urged on World safety day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Every day, around 810 women and 6700 newborns died from avoidable causes connected to pregnancy and delivery.

This was stated at a seminar held in connection with 'World Patient Safety Day' 2021 at the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) here on Friday.

The seminar was organised by World Health Organisation (WHO) with the theme of the year "Safe maternity and newborn care".

Speaking on the occasion, WHO Head of Mission in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala said the patient safety day was being celebrated for the third time worldwide given the importance of patient safety while the major objective of this day's was to minimise unnecessary risks and damage to all women and newborns during labour and delivery, as well as to advocate for the provision of quality services at the point of care.

"WHO calls on all stakeholders to take urgent and long-term actions to scale up efforts, reach the unreachable, and provide safe maternal and newborn care, particularly during childbirth" he added.

He said that around 2 million babies were also stillborn every year, with over 40% occurring during labour, adding most of these deaths and stillbirths were avoidable through the provision of safe and quality care by skilled health care professionals working in supportive environments.

In his speech, Regional Director WHO, Dr Adwad Mataria said the global campaign for World Patient Safety Day 2021 proposed a wide range of activities to be implemented including organization of advocacy and technical events, lighting up of iconic monuments, landmarks and public places in orange (the signature mark of the campaign),adding WHO encourages all stakeholders to "Act now for safe and compassionate delivery!".

Vice Principal Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Omer, Professor Rizwana Chaudary, Executive Director NIH, Major General Professor Dr Aamer Ikram and others also spoke on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention World Patient Safety Day was established in 2019 to enhance global understanding of patient safety, increase public engagement in the safety of health care and promote global actions to enhance patient safety and reduce patient harm.