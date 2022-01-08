Safe return of tourists' top priority: CPO Rawalpindi

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 02:49 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali were continuously monitoring the situation at Murree to facilitate the tourists stranded there due to heavy snowfall

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali were continuously monitoring the situation at Murree to facilitate the tourists stranded there due to heavy snowfall.

This was being done on the direction of the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. Kayani was supervising the arrangements made for the flow and stranded people in Murree.

With the efforts of Rawalpindi police and district administration in Murree, the situation was being improved.

The rescue operation continued in Murree and all kind of assistance was being provided to the people stuck there.

He said all steps were being taken in collaboration with the district administration for the safe evacuation of tourists.

Highway department machinery is removing snow from roads, he added.

The safe return of tourists was the top priority for which all existing units of Rawalpindi Police in Murree were active, he stated.

